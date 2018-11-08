Success Strategies

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Reveal Top Tips for Career Success (Video)

They sing! They act! They cook! Watch as this incredible Hollywood power couple explains how to follow your passions and stay sane in the process.
If it seems like Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka do it all, it's because they kind of do. Harris, an actor, writer and producer known for his roles in How I Met Your Mother and A Series of Unfortunate Events, hasn't just won a Tony -- he's hosted the entire awards show. Burtka, an actor and chef who also appeared in How I Met Your Mother, is a graduate of esteemed cooking school Le Cordon Bleu and the author of a cookbook slated for release in spring 2019.

The two spoke with Entrepreneur about strategies for staying motivated, how to network and their best advice for career success. Harris's top tip? "Following something that you're passionate about -- that you can't stop doing -- is the quickest way for success," he said, adding, "It doesn't have to be dictated on how much you're making. Success can be dictated upon how much you're doing."

Watch the full interview below. 

