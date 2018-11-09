Environment

Olympic Superstar Michael Phelps Won Medals in the Water. Now He's Fighting to Save It. (Video)

"We're not going to have clean water forever," said Phelps. "Being a swimmer... water is such a big part of my life. It all comes together."
As an Olympic swimmer, Michael Phelps has spent much of his life slicing through water. Now, he's doing his best to save it. 

In a partnership with Colgate, Phelps is spreading the word about conservation efforts -- starting in his own home. Besides cutting back on laundry and watering the lawn, he's installed a sticker on his son Boomer's sink that turns red when it's time to turn off the faucet. Phelps spoke with Entrepreneur about his water-saving strategies and why he's frustrated that more people don't prioritize the cause. 

"We're not going to have clean water forever, and it's something that we should try to conserve and save as much as possible," said Phelps. "Being a swimmer... water is such a big part of my life. It all comes together." 

Watch the full interview below. 

