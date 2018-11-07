How This Non-Professional Writer Made $10,000 in One Hour by Giving Advice to Professional Writers

This blogger explains how expertise can mean simply knowing a little more than average.

November 7, 2018

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose talks with entrepreneur Joseph Michael Nicoletti about what it takes to make $10,000 in one hour. Nicoletti, known as the Scrivener Coach, speaks about how he was able to build a business advising writers facing writer's block without being a professional writer himself. His lack of professional skills eventually lead to a realization he had an original perspective -- the perspective of a beginner -- which gave him a different approach compared to writers who had been in the industry a long time.

Nicoletti speaks to the benefit of working out new ideas in a particular space before you venture out and try to find success. In his early days, he diligently worked to start new blogs, circulating his best ideas and trying out new interpretations of online coursework. All these efforts helped him to build up clout in the industry. Moreover, Nicoletti reached out to writers within their common spaces, like on social media, which helped him to better communicate with his audience.

Developing the business also brought Nicoletti to new conclusions. Such as, what specific value does my business bring to people? Eventually, Nicoletti came to the conclusion that many people own tools they do not know how to use. In this way, companies that can help people navigate difficult tools easily provide a valuable servce, one that will generate customers and profit.

