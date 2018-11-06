The Important Difference Between Being a Boss and Being a Leader

Do you inspire others or simply make demands?

November 6, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield offers a few examples of differences between a boss and a leader.

Inspiring people through love and respect versus coercing them through bullying and fear is the first mark of a leader. Leaders give their employees the motivation to keep going. A boss's management style is more rigid and typically lacks nuance; bosses want more of their way and less of their employees' input.

Moreover, leaders, compared to bosses, are usually more transparent. Leaders notably are open to sharing information, since they know sharing invites more sharing and therefore, more types of perspectives.

Finally, bosses, more than leaders, tend to blame others when things go wrong. This blaming tendency can create a culture of fear and uncertainty. Canfield emphasizes it's leaders who are the people who will roll up their sleeves, jump in and do the work, versus tossing responsibilities elsewhere.

