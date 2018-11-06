Networking

Building a Network as an Introvert

Connecting people should be as much about helping others as helping yourself.
I was so excited to film today’s episode of #MondayMotivation, because it meant I got to hang out with one of my favorite influencers (and friends), one of the most connected people on the planet, and the digital publicity mogul herself: Selena Soo.

Soo and I first got to know each other over a whirlwind impromptu vacation to Sedona, where we spent days together unwinding, talking business and big visions for the future, and how we wanted to change the world.

She’s an absolute magician when it comes to building relationships, and connecting entrepreneurs with the media eager for their message -- she’s landed herself and her clients, colleagues and students (including some of your favorite industry leaders!) in every publication from Forbes to Elle.

However, one thing you may not know about Soo is she’s actually naturally quite an introvert, and very shy.

How does that work exactly? I’ll let her tell you. 

Take a look at today’s Mission Monday, where you’ll learn:

  • Why mindset is the most important thing if you want to connect with the media, or influencers
  • How to turn pitching yourself into an act of service (I love this one)
  • Her exact process for reaching out to influencers
  • What happened when she reached out to Danielle LaPorte and Sheryl Sandberg in the early days of her business

Which brings us to …

Your mission should you choose to accept it: 

Create your very own “influencer list” this week, and reach out to at least two to three influencers to help you reach your goals. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Watch today’s video (duh!) to hear more about Soo’s best practices.

Step 2: Get clear on a top goal (or two) -- whether it’s to build your list, land a media placement, get ready to launch your next product, seek JV partners, etc.

Step 3: Find out exactly who can help you reach that goal, e.g. a teacher or mentor, member of the media, a hero you follow, etc.

Step 4: Build out this list and choose one person to reach out to this week.

And that’s it!

I know this might sound a little out of your comfort zone, but remember: I’ll be playing right along with you. Keep me updated here in the comments, or on Facebook or Instagram, and let’s share our triumphs this week!

Good luck -- and happy pitching!

