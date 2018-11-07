3 Tips Any Entrepreneur Needs to Hear Before Launching a Startup

Don't hesistate to look to those around you for help.

November 7, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Cooper Harris, the CEO of Klickly. The solo female entrepreneur talks about some of the main takeaways she's learned as an entrepreneur. They include the following:

Product market fit: Acting quickly and streamlining you direction as much as possible will help your startup. Team: By surrounding yourself with great people and paying attention to not spread yourself too thin, you will learn to see how important a good team. is to success. Fundraising: Without the money to make your start-up a success, it can lead to an unnecessary amount of pressure.

To hear more from Business Rockstars and Harris, click on the video

