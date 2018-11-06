This Co-Founder Used Her Corporate Maternity Leave to Assess Her Career Goals -- Which Led Her to the Startup World

Launching something new was an irresistible opportunity for this COO.

November 6, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner MaRS Discovery Distrct talks with Eva Wong, co-founder and COO of fintech company Borrowell. Wong admits, from the outside, it doesn't seem she has the typical background for a startup founder -- she's not the stereotypical college dropout or computer science natural. Wong worked as a management consultant for many years and raised two children during the process. The decision to change directions was in part influenced by the demands of being a parent, as well as Wong's interest in a career change.

Wong shares that her lack of experience in the lending sphere did not stop her from pursuing a transition. She explains how in the beginning days of the startup, the learning curve was steep. Oftentimes, early conversations building Borrowell involved Wong looking up fintech vocabularly during her phone calls. Eventually, the rewards of working on a startup paid off. Wong explains how she loves the excitement of the startup world, including the exhilaration of building something from scratch and then hearing feedback from first-time customers.

To hear more from Wong and MaRS Discovery District, click the video.

Related: How This Female-Health Entrepreneur Overcame Doubts About Starting Her Own Medical Supply Company

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.