This Co-Founder Used Her Corporate Maternity Leave to Assess Her Career Goals -- Which Led Her to the Startup World

Launching something new was an irresistible opportunity for this COO.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner MaRS Discovery Distrct talks with Eva Wong, co-founder and COO of fintech company Borrowell. Wong admits, from the outside, it doesn't seem she has the typical background for a startup founder -- she's not the stereotypical college dropout or computer science natural. Wong worked as a management consultant for many years and raised two children during the process. The decision to change directions was in part influenced by the demands of being a parent, as well as Wong's interest in a career change. 

Wong shares that her lack of experience in the lending sphere did not stop her from pursuing a transition. She explains how in the beginning days of the startup, the learning curve was steep. Oftentimes, early conversations building Borrowell involved Wong looking up fintech vocabularly during her phone calls. Eventually, the rewards of working on a startup paid off. Wong explains how she loves the excitement of the startup world, including the exhilaration of building something from scratch and then hearing feedback from first-time customers. 

To hear more from Wong and MaRS Discovery District, click the video.

