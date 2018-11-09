Facebook Opens Its First Pop-up Shop Inside Macy's

Plus, Resy acquires its competitor Reserve and Shipmonk raises $10 million in a series A round.

November 9, 2018 1 min read

Facebook now has nine brick-and-mortar pop-up stores inside of Macy's. The pop-up stores will feature goods from 100 small business and online brands. Facebook organized the vendors to be part of The Market at Macy’s, which first launched earlier this year. Facebook does not earn money directly from the stores.

Resy, the restaurant reservation website, acquired its smaller competitor Reserve. Resy is currently the largest private restaurant reservation service in the U.S and connects its users to 4,000 restaurants across the country. It is rumored that the majority of Reserve’s employees will join Resy.

Florida-based startup ShipMonk has raised $10 million in Series A financing. Shipmonk is a provider of order fulfillment services and inventory management software to small and midsized ecommerce companies. The company will use the financing to continue its expansion, including the addition of a New York location in 2019.