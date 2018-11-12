Why True Leaders Acknowledge Reality (And Their Own Mistakes)

Brian Tracy lists a few important traits that crop up in strong leaders.

November 12, 2018

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy talks about the attributes that make a good leader. They include:

Good leaders know honesty and integrity are the foundations of leadership. There are difference between those who are successful young, those who are temporarily successful and those who remain successful. The differentiating factor among these people is strength of character and integrity. In othe words, leaders do the right thing because it is the right thing to do. Leaders keep their promises. Leaders are not fearful of speaking with honesty. They are also not averse to facing the truth or to see the world as it really is. Leaders need to be able to be courageous but also receptive to the fact they may be wrong. Tracy notes that with technology moving things forward and changing society so rapidly, it is easier to trip up or make a mistake. You may not be in the wrong, but as long as you are open to the possibility you may be wrong -- you will improve your own leadership abilities. Leaders are fair when other are unfair. In these instances, it can be helpful to follow the mantra of former First Lady Michelle Obama, who advised, "when they go low, we go high."

Click the video hear more about what makes a good leader.

