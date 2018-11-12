Leadership Qualities

Why True Leaders Acknowledge Reality (And Their Own Mistakes)

Brian Tracy lists a few important traits that crop up in strong leaders.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy talks about the attributes that make a good leader. They include:

  1. Good leaders know honesty and integrity are the foundations of leadership. There are difference between those who are successful young, those who are temporarily successful and those who remain successful. The differentiating factor among these people is strength of character and integrity. In othe words, leaders do the right thing because it is the right thing to do. 
  2. Leaders keep their promises. 
  3. Leaders are not fearful of speaking with honesty. They are also not averse to facing the truth or to see the world as it really is. 
  4. Leaders need to be able to be courageous but also receptive to the fact they may be wrong. Tracy notes that with technology moving things forward and changing society so rapidly, it is easier to trip up or make a mistake. You may not be in the wrong, but as long as you are open to the possibility you may be wrong -- you will improve your own leadership abilities. 
  5. Leaders are fair when other are unfair. In these instances, it can be helpful to follow the mantra of former First Lady Michelle Obama, who advised, "when they go low, we go high." 

Click the video hear more about what makes a good leader.

Related: A Business Coach May Just Be the Resource You Need to Refresh Your Company Mission

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership Qualities

Leaders Who Rapidly Scale Companies Are 'Wired' for Success. Are You?

Leadership Qualities

People Who Only Think of Themselves in Order to Get Ahead Are Not Leaders

Leadership Qualities

Why This Founder Leads Like George Washington, Not Napoleon Bonaparte