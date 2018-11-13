If Your Customers Are Only 99 Percent Satisfied, You Need to Do Better

Customers aren't going to come back or refer your business if they aren't 100 percent satisfied.

PuroClean is an international property restoration franchise network in both the United States and Canada. Mark Davis, chairman and CEO of PuroClean, explains one of the company’s mantras about "relentless customer service" and the mentality to pursue 100 percent satisfaction. Leaving the customer satisfied, ready to come back and ready to refer PuroClean with passion are ways to achieve that goal. Check out the video for more on Davis and PuroClean.

