Don't Wait to Launch Until Your Product Is Perfect

Lauren Evarts, creator of The Skinny Confidential, says she would have launched six months sooner.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars, Lauren Evarts, creator of The Skinny Confidential, talks about how entrepreneurs often let perfectionism get in the way. Evarts says in the video she wishes she launched The Skinny Confidential six months sooner. 

Evarts also highlights the importance of figuring out your short- and long-term goals and putting systems in place to get there. She says, "A goal and a dream is cute. Passion is cute. How are you going to execute to get to where you want to be?"

To hear more from Evarts about her business strengths and growing her company, click play.

