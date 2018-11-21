Why Doing the Same Thing Every Day May Be Standing in the Way of Your Wealth

Doing things a little differently can both break up your routine and help you reach your goals.

November 21, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose talks about how to "hack your wealth" by switching up how you go about your daily routine.

The change can be relatively small to make a big difference. Simply start by finding just one thing each day and choose to approach it differently.

You may be pleasantly surprised by what you learn or how much you grow when you simply change one thing. Rose describes how he changed up the route of his daily commute, and even this small adjustment helped Rose stumble upon new discoveries. Specifically, he was able to give new attetion to certain details of his hometown, some of which the blogger had never noticed before.

To this effect, Rose recommends changing one thing about your day and see how your motivation and mindset can flourish.

Click the video to learn more.

Related: 8 Commonplace 'Grown-Up' Habits That Are Costing You Money

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.