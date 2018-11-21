Motivation

Why Doing the Same Thing Every Day May Be Standing in the Way of Your Wealth

Doing things a little differently can both break up your routine and help you reach your goals.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose talks about how to "hack your wealth" by switching up how you go about your daily routine. 

The change can be relatively small to make a big difference. Simply start by finding just one thing each day and choose to approach it differently. 

You may be pleasantly surprised by what you learn or how much you grow when you simply change one thing. Rose describes how he changed up the route of his daily commute, and even this small adjustment helped Rose stumble upon new discoveries. Specifically, he was able to give new attetion to certain details of his hometown, some of which the blogger had never noticed before. 

To this effect, Rose recommends changing one thing about your day and see how your motivation and mindset can flourish.

Click the video to learn more.

Related: 8 Commonplace 'Grown-Up' Habits That Are Costing You Money

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Motivation

9 Proven Ways to Lose Weight for Busy People

Motivation

The One Question Super Bowl Star and Serial Entrepreneur Rod Smith Uses to Create His Success

Motivation

The One Promise Entrepreneurs Should Make to Themselves Before They Start a Business