As a Leader, You Need to Be Both Positive and Aggressive

November 20, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner BizCast, President and CEO of Rahco Rubber Steve Anton talks about the importance of being both aggressive and positive from a business standpoint. Rahco Rubber’s biggest challenge has been keeping up with the competition offshore, and it set itself apart by offering a real value solution to a problem or need. Anton explains how the key to employee retention is good communication and ensuring all employees feel that they are an integral part of the process. Watch the video to learn more about Anton and Rahco Rubber.

