3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Bitcoin Crashes, Selfishness Doesn't Pay and NASA to Sell Seats

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
  • Bitcoin continues to tumble, sinking another 16 percent to $4,200, a new low for 2018. The cryptocurrency is now down more than 65 percent this year. A Securities and Exchange Commission crackdown on crypto founders, along with general market uncertainty, may be to blame.
  • New research shows it doesn’t always pay to be selfish. According to the study most of the time selfish people are not the highest earners. However, the top earners were also not always entirely altruistic. So, maybe just be a little selfish?
  • And Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin may have some competition from NASA. The U.S. space agency is looking at selling tickets to space tourists as a way to raise funds.

Watch yesterday's video: Musk Drops Bricks, the Browns Eye Condi and Facebook Friends Aren't Real

