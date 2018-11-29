Entrepreneur LIVE!

Want Some Help With Your Investment Pitch? These Business and Speaking Experts Can Help.

These coaches can give you some great tips on how to turn a one-minute elevator pitch into something more.
Mike Luzio is an entrepreneur and business expert. Michael Hoeppner is a public speaking coach for athletes, business leaders and presidential candidates. Together with host Aaron Price, these two break down some of the most essential aspects of a good pitch. They start by explaining a few communication tips -- for example, what is the right energy level to have during a pitch and how can you keep yourself from being nervous about speaking in front of a crowd? Then, Hoeppner and Luzio watch the tape of two imperfect pitches from startups to see how they might be improved. 

If you're starting to prepare your pitch for investors, these tips might help you get your foot in the door. Watch the video to give yourself the best chance at a successful pitch.

