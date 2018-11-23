News and Trends

Bitmoji Competitor Genies Raises $10 million

Plus, BuzzFeed News launches a paid membership program and an online tutoring platform, Knack, raises $1.5 million.
BuzzFeed News launched a recurring membership platform. Fans of Buzzfeed can pay a $5 monthly fee where they receive member-only emails highlighting the latest stories and a behind the scenes glimpse into BuzzFeed reporting. There is also a $100-a-year membership where fans will receive a BuzzFeed News tote bag.

The life-like avatar services company, Genies, raised $10 million. The improved app lets you chat with up to six friends through your avatar. As you start typing, Genies detects your actions, where you are located and your emotions. It then offers you corresponding animations your avatar can act out.

The peer-to-peer tutoring platform Knack raised a $1.5-million seed round. The platform is aimed at college students and works with more than 50 colleges across the U.S. The seed round was co-led by Charles Hudson’s Precursor Ventures and Tampa Bay Lightning owner and Fenway Sports Group Partner, Jeff Vinik.

