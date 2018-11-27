Customer Engagement

When Selling Online, Strong Communication With Customers Is Key

Take it one customer at a time.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Leesi B. Cosmetics sells cosmetic products all over the United States. Elise Brill, owner and CEO, has both a make-up studio and an online store and says one of the most important aspects to online sales is strong communication with customers. Knowing the importance of taking it one client at a time helped Brill create the company she has today. Watch the video for more from Brill about Leesi B. Cosmetics.

Related: As a Leader, You Need to Be Both Positive and Aggressive

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Engagement

To Beat the Competition, Become the Most Convenient Option for Customers

Customer Engagement

How Customer Conversations and Feedback Helped This Photo Company Improve Its Business Model

Customer Engagement

This 8-Figure Business Didn't See Growth Until It Stopped Focusing on the Founder and Started Focusing on the Customer