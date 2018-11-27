When Selling Online, Strong Communication With Customers Is Key

Take it one customer at a time.

November 27, 2018 1 min read

Leesi B. Cosmetics sells cosmetic products all over the United States. Elise Brill, owner and CEO, has both a make-up studio and an online store and says one of the most important aspects to online sales is strong communication with customers. Knowing the importance of taking it one client at a time helped Brill create the company she has today. Watch the video for more from Brill about Leesi B. Cosmetics.

