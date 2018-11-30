These 3 Investors Explain How You Can Get Funding

Here's how to meet investors and give your business the best chance at success.

November 30, 2018 1 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer hosts an ask-me-anything-style event with three investors. Gregg Smith is the founder and chief investment officer of Evolution Corporate Advisors. Courtney Hall is the co-founder and managing director of Hillcrest Ventures, and Nisha Dua is a partner at BBG Ventures.

Feifer asks Smith, Hall and Dua a few questions about how you can get in front of investors before he turns it over to the audience, who in turn ask the investors questions that could be relevant to any business. For example:

I've raised as much money from my friends and family as I can. What do I do next? If I'm a first-time founder, what will I need to do to earn an investment?

Watch the video to hear the answers to these questions and more.