Changing Lanes: Danica Patrick Retired From Racecar Driving, but She Still Competes in Business

The former racecar driver says she "didn't need money or a big name" to find success.
In a sit-down discussion with SportsOne Marketing's Dave Meltzer, former racecar driver and current entrepreneur Danica Patrick says that of course she wants to make money from her business ventures. She doesn't need that money just to pay her bills, but it's an important indicator to her of something she values just as much: Are her ventures successful?

Just as Patrick competed on the racetrack, she now wants to know whether her ideas can win off of it. To do that, she relies on a team of people who want to work with her -- not for her -- and do everything in their power to make their visions reality. 

Watch the full video to learn more about Patrick, her ventures today and the life philosophy that has helped her win.

