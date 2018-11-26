The 2 Aspects of Your Business Model That Can Make or Break Your Profitability

Your bottom line will thank you for paying attention to these key areas.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy explores if your business model is working the best it possibly can. When you look at your revenue, are you seeing it plateau or, perhaps, not increasing at all? This may be the point, Tracy recommends, for you to take some time and review your business model.

To properly analyze your business model, look to the following two parts:

Product: What problem does your product solve? What job does it do for your customer? Customer: What role does it play in your customer's life? What difference does it make?

Click on the video to hear more from Tracy on developing your business model.

