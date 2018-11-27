The Best Morning Routine for Momentum

When our brains are happier, we're happier, too. But, how do you go about cultivating a happier brain?

November 27, 2018 3 min read

“Baby it’s a brand new day! Ain’t no clouds hangin’ over me! Something doesn’t feel the same … the rest of my life gonna start today!”

Those are lyrics to the song “Good Morning” by Max Frost, aka my alarm clock. If you haven’t heard it yet and need a song to get you grooving first thing in the morning, I highly recommend it.

I wake up to this song each and every day, and have a few rituals in the morning that get me going and help me perform at my best.

As you probably know, I love nerding out about morning routines and rituals that help people start their day. That’s why I’m so excited to announce that this week we’re back with another round of the "Kwik Habits" series with world-renowned memory and brain performance expert Jim Kwik.

Our brains are such incredible organs, and in many ways house the essence of who we are. But often, we don’t show them enough love!

From long days working, to lack of sleep, to consuming hours upon hours of Netflix reruns (no judgement, I totally do this, too), we often forget to offer our minds the same TLC we do our bodies.

When our brains are happier? We’re happier, too. But, how do you go about cultivating a happier brain?

Enter: Jim Kwik, who’s about to share some awesome strategies for doing just that.

In this episode, Kwik discusses the morning routine that helps his brain have a great day, so he can have a great day. He talks about the ritual he does every morning, how he reduces inflammation while sparking his own creativity, recipes for brain tea, and even super brain yoga!

Your mission, should you choose to accept it: Pick your adventure and try one of Kwik’s many rockstar routines this week to shake up your morning routine and give your brain a boost.

This may include:

His freezing cold shower for reducing inflammation and entering that magical a-ha moment theta state

Making your bed every morning first thing for a guaranteed win at the end of the day

Making yourself a brain tea or a brain smoothie each day

Journaling using Kwik’s note-taking and note-making routine

Try one, and keep me updated on Instagram, Facebook or in the comments below. Let’s do it!