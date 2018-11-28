Investing

6 Ways to Make Money Outside of the Stock Market

You may be surprised at the real returns from these alternatives to investing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner lays out six ways you can build wealth outside of investing in the stock market. 

  1. Investing in real estate. To do so, you could start by reaching out to realtors and taking them out to lunch. Or you can even go online and seek out education this way.
  2. Investing in a franchise. By becoming a franchisee, the percentage of your money you can make back can range from 10 percent to 15 percent.
  3. Buying life insurance. Going down this route can unearth a slew of unexpected fees, especially if you go with a big name; instead, choose smaller, independent companies. 
  4. Starting an online business, with a monthly reccurring fee from a membership program, your own series of courses or an ecommerce store. In terms of Rose's experience, he began his finance blog, Good Financial Cents, by first making money off advertising. From there, he began harnessing affiliate links with partners in life insurance and investing tools. The ability to grow this business from your couch is a unique part of growing an online business.
  5. Building and selling a business. For instance, if you market and grow a website, it may flourish to a point where other business owners may express interest in buying it
  6. Finally, Rose recommends paying off debt. No better way to build wealth than to clear your financial slate.

Click the video to hear more investing tips from Rose.

Related: Why Doing the Same Thing Every Day May Be Standing in the Way of Your Wealth

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Investing

The Advantage of the Small, Independent Investor

Investing

Do You Invest Like These Millionaire Stars?

Investing

Here's the Closest Way to Successfully Time the Stock Market