Books

Beat Depression and Anxiety With This 90-Day Biohack

Author Ben Angel shares what his research has taught him about biohacking treatments for depression and anxiety.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Entrepreneurs are told hustle, hustle and then hustle some more if they want success, but what happens when your mind and body aren't cooperating? You're having difficulty focusing, lack the energy to get things done, and anxiety is putting up roadblocks between you and your goals. You've tried applying all of the strategies of the peak performers but you still struggle to reach your goals and you don't understand why.

In this highly-revealing interview, Entrepreneur editorial director Dan Bova interviews best-selling author Ben Angel about his 90-day mission to biohack his mind and body back to health for his new book, Unstoppable. Ben candidly opens up about depression and how he applied the latest in neuroscience, psychology, biohacking and wearable technology to rid himself of brain fog, obliterate fatigue and overcome procrastination. Watch this lively conversation that will have you rethinking everything you've learned about peak performance. 

Buy a copy of Ben Angel's Unstoppable  at the Entrepreneur bookstore.

More from Entrepreneur

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Books

My Book and Baby Are Due the Same Day! Follow Along on My Journey. Episode 13: Launch Time

Books

Bob Woodward's 'Fear' Is the Latest Example of How the Trump Bump Seems to Be Boosting Nonfiction Book Sales

Books

Finally Start Adding Pages to Your Book With These Simple Tips