Beat Depression and Anxiety With This 90-Day Biohack

Author Ben Angel shares what his research has taught him about biohacking treatments for depression and anxiety.

November 29, 2018 1 min read

Entrepreneurs are told hustle, hustle and then hustle some more if they want success, but what happens when your mind and body aren't cooperating? You're having difficulty focusing, lack the energy to get things done, and anxiety is putting up roadblocks between you and your goals. You've tried applying all of the strategies of the peak performers but you still struggle to reach your goals and you don't understand why.

In this highly-revealing interview, Entrepreneur editorial director Dan Bova interviews best-selling author Ben Angel about his 90-day mission to biohack his mind and body back to health for his new book, Unstoppable. Ben candidly opens up about depression and how he applied the latest in neuroscience, psychology, biohacking and wearable technology to rid himself of brain fog, obliterate fatigue and overcome procrastination. Watch this lively conversation that will have you rethinking everything you've learned about peak performance.

