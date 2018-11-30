The Founders Behind Drybar Are Launching a Massage Startup

Plus, Victoria Beckham is launching a vlogging series and there's a new weather app that syncs with your calendar.

November 30, 2018

Celebrity fashion entrepreneur Victoria Beckham is launching a YouTube vlogging series. The series will focus on makeup and styling tutorials with a personal aspect to it. The vlog announcement comes around the 10-year anniversary of her clothing line. Beckham already has 22,000 subscribers.

The Drybar founders, Alli Webb and Michael Landau, are launching a massage startup, Squeeze. Squeeze is a custom massage experience that is modeled after the Drybar. The massages will cost between $39 and $129, depending on the length of the session. Extras like a deep tissue massage, heat therapy or aromatherapy are included with no additional charge.

The newly revamped weather app Weather UP is personalizing the weather forecast. The Weather UP app does not just offer the daily weather forecast, it now offers event forecasts. The forecast now syncs with your calendars so you can see what the weather will be for your upcoming appointments or various events.