Discover Your Purpose in Life By Honestly Answering These Questions

Get in touch with what could make you feel truly fulfilled.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To truly discover and achieve your life's purpose there are a few tweaks you have to be willing to make, says Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy. At the end of the day, it is important to be clear about your goals. Moreover, if you are purposeful about taking action toward them you will achieve them even faster. 

Begin by asking yourself a series of specific questions, including "why am I here?" and "what do I want from life?" and "if I achieve all my goals, what would my life look like?"

Tracy explains how each person's purpose begins with understanding what you're good at and then doing it extremely well. It is most likely you will feel the happiest when you discover your true purpose.

Click the video to hear more Brian Tracy on finding your purpose. 

