The Powerful Effect Saying No Can Have on Your Life

With the ability to turn down others' requests will come more worthwhile opportunities.

December 4, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield talks about developing the ability to say no. Instead of completely thinking of it as delivering a "no" to tasks on your to-do list, think of it as developing a "stop doing" list. You can start by analyzing each requirement and assessing if each task will help you reach happiness or your goals. Perhaps it can mean not responding to every solicitor or cutting yourself off from watching the news. Rarely do these tasks add anything to your daily life and help you reach your goals.

Do not think of it as saying no, think of it as saying "I'm sorry, I have other commitments and priorities right now." Others may respect you more for your sense of clarity and strength of your convicitions.

Canfield mentions he personally has a few policies that help him organize his responsibilities, that way he can see what tasks simply take up too much of his time. Concentrate on the things you love the most and the things you are the best at. For Canfield, even though he knows he is skilled at writing forewords for others' books, sometimes the realization that it produces little benefit for his life affects his willingness to take on a new assignment.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: Is It a Coincidence? The Specific Ways the Law of Attraction Can Influence Your Life.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.