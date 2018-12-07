News and Trends

Will Smith and Shaq Invest in a Sleep-Tracking Smart Ring

Plus, there's a new startup that helps you straighten your teeth and a floral startup raised $2.5 million in seed funding.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oura, a smart ring that tracks your sleep habits. raised $20 million. The Oura ring registers your body temperature reading while you sleep and also measures your blood volume pulse directly from the arteries in your finger. Celebrity investors include Will Smith, Lance Armstrong and Shaq.

Candid is a startup that helps you straighten and brighten your teeth for 65 percent less cost with orthodontist-designed custom clear aligners. Candid charges $2,000 for the entire treatment or about $80 dollars a month. A Candid's studio just opened on South Robertson in West Hollywood.

Floom, an online marketplace for independent florists, raised $2.5 million. Every bouquet from Floom is unique to the florist who crafts it. The round was led by Firstminute Capital with plans to continue to expand operations to New York and Los Angeles.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Photo of George H.W. Bush's Service Dog Mourning at His Casket Pulls the Internet's Heartstrings

News and Trends

The Founders Behind Drybar Are Launching a Massage Startup

News and Trends

Bitmoji Competitor Genies Raises $10 million