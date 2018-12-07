Will Smith and Shaq Invest in a Sleep-Tracking Smart Ring

Plus, there's a new startup that helps you straighten your teeth and a floral startup raised $2.5 million in seed funding.

December 7, 2018 1 min read

Oura, a smart ring that tracks your sleep habits. raised $20 million. The Oura ring registers your body temperature reading while you sleep and also measures your blood volume pulse directly from the arteries in your finger. Celebrity investors include Will Smith, Lance Armstrong and Shaq.

Candid is a startup that helps you straighten and brighten your teeth for 65 percent less cost with orthodontist-designed custom clear aligners. Candid charges $2,000 for the entire treatment or about $80 dollars a month. A Candid's studio just opened on South Robertson in West Hollywood.

Floom, an online marketplace for independent florists, raised $2.5 million. Every bouquet from Floom is unique to the florist who crafts it. The round was led by Firstminute Capital with plans to continue to expand operations to New York and Los Angeles.