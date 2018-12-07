Credit Scores

See Your Credit Score Jump Up Dramatically With These Easy Tips

By making an effort to pay outstanding balances and prevent debt from piling up, you will see a difference in your credit.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town offers a handful of easy tips to improve your credit score.

To start, pay your bills on time. Avoid convincing yourself that since you're busy, you simply don't have time to pay a certain bill. Remind yourself paying that bill off is more important than falling into debt. Another helpful tip is keeping your balances low, even if your credit limit is high. Moreover, make an effort to pay off these balances in full. If you are able to do this each month, soon you will find your credit score climbing closer and closer to that coveted 800.

Also, when trying to pay off your assorted cards and bills, avoid moving your debt around. At the end of the day, it's best to start fresh at the top of each billing cycle. 

To hear more tips on improving your credit score, click the video.

