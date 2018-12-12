Why Perfectionism Is a Handicap to Growing Your Very Best Ideas

The desire for everything to be how you want it may be standing in the way of your progress.

December 12, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose talks about how perfectionism can affect your business. To execute an idea and see it flourish, not every part of your project must be 100 percent perfect.

Consider, Rose suggests, not the full 100 percent but a lower 80 percent when moving forward with a new part of a larger project or pursuing a new idea. In this way, just by taking action, you will be able to see if your concept is worthwhile. By telling yourself that perfectionism is sometimes out of the question, you can learn faster if a product is good or bad. By pushing past perfectionishm, you will receive feedback sooner, so you can move forward.

Sometimes, the idea of failure can stand in the way of entrepreneurs taking action. Sometimes, you get so immobilized about an ideal version of an idea that you simply don't execute it efficiently.

So, for that one project that you may be worried is not at the place you want it be -- go ahead with it. It may be more ready than you think.

