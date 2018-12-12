Innovators

How This Mexican-American Artist Is Raising Social Awareness in His Chicago Community

Ricardo Gamboa is making a name for himself with his distinct perspective and original stories.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Writer, Publicist and Founder of C1 Revolution
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner C1 Revolution, Ricardo Gamboa, an artist and filmmaker, explains how he works to initiate social change through his alternative web series and movies. The artist strives to bring the social value of the arts to his community in Chicago, as well as share the perspective of the Mexican-American population.

Gamboa also notes that many of the artists who people consider Chicago artists are, in reality, imports from other urban centers and cities where art is imbued in the culture. 

In his work, Gamboa seeks to portray the Mexican-American in Chicago who is not normally represented in the mainstream media. The media attention Gamboa has received around his work has helped to educate and broaden people's idea of culture and necessary stories in Chicago. The inventive content creator has also turned to the internet and social media to share his work with a larger audience. 

Click the video to hear more Gamboa and the series The Revolutionaries

Related: This Marketing Maven Makes Connections Through Creative Experiences

Watch more videos on C1 Revolution's YouTube Channel.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovators

This Innovation Expert's Research Shows How Anyone Can Be Like Elon Musk or Steve Jobs

Innovators

Employees, Not Consultants or Executives, Are Your Best Innovators

Innovators

For Real Impact, Entrepreneurs Must Do More Than Solve Big Problems