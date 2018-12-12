How This Mexican-American Artist Is Raising Social Awareness in His Chicago Community

Ricardo Gamboa is making a name for himself with his distinct perspective and original stories.

In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner C1 Revolution, Ricardo Gamboa, an artist and filmmaker, explains how he works to initiate social change through his alternative web series and movies. The artist strives to bring the social value of the arts to his community in Chicago, as well as share the perspective of the Mexican-American population.

Gamboa also notes that many of the artists who people consider Chicago artists are, in reality, imports from other urban centers and cities where art is imbued in the culture.

In his work, Gamboa seeks to portray the Mexican-American in Chicago who is not normally represented in the mainstream media. The media attention Gamboa has received around his work has helped to educate and broaden people's idea of culture and necessary stories in Chicago. The inventive content creator has also turned to the internet and social media to share his work with a larger audience.

Click the video to hear more Gamboa and the series The Revolutionaries.

