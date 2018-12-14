How to Make Sure You're Paying for What You Need With Health Care

Phil Town does some of the research so you can choose the best option when selecting a health plan.

December 14, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Here are a few proven ways you can reduce your healthcare costs, even if you have an expensive prescription or a chronic condition, from Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town:

1. Payment plans. Consider asking the healthcare company if it will allow you to use a payment plan to pay off any expensive bills.

2. Supplemental insurance. Consider supplemental prescription insurance. Even if you think your prescription is at the lowest price right now, there is the possibility that it could be lower. But, if you are considering a generic prescription, make sure you get a potent kind.

3. HSA. Consider a Health Savings Account plan. Oftentimes, you can keep the money inside such plans tax-free, further incentivizing you to try this option out. They can also help you save more. They are invested in a wide range of funds, including mutual funds.

4. Shop around for the highest quality care. Town recommends looking at both in-network and out-of-network providers to fully weigh all the options and price points.

5. Get a second opinion. This decision to wait it out does not cost you any extra money but simply requires you to spend a little more time considering what the appropriate care may be.

Click the video to hear from Town.

Related: See Your Credit Score Jump Up Dramatically With These Easy Tips

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.