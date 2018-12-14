Healthcare

How to Make Sure You're Paying for What You Need With Health Care

Phil Town does some of the research so you can choose the best option when selecting a health plan.
Here are a few proven ways you can reduce your healthcare costs, even if you have an expensive prescription or a chronic condition, from Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town:

1. Payment plans. Consider asking the healthcare company if it will allow you to use a payment plan to pay off any expensive bills.

2. Supplemental insurance. Consider supplemental prescription insurance. Even if you think your prescription is at the lowest price right now, there is the possibility that it could be lower. But, if you are considering a generic prescription, make sure you get a potent kind. 

3. HSA. Consider a Health Savings Account plan. Oftentimes, you can keep the money inside such plans tax-free, further incentivizing you to try this option out. They can also help you save more. They are invested in a wide range of funds, including mutual funds. 

4. Shop around for the highest quality care. Town recommends looking at both in-network and out-of-network providers to fully weigh all the options and price points.

5. Get a second opinion. This decision to wait it out does not cost you any extra money but simply requires you to spend a little more time considering what the appropriate care may be.  

Click the video to hear from Town. 

Related: See Your Credit Score Jump Up Dramatically With These Easy Tips

