How Technology Helped Innovate This Pen-and-Paper Business

Bridgit, a software company for developers, saw a place for improvement and ran with it.

February 20, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with one of the co-founders of Bridgit, a software company for developers and general contractors. Lauren Lake talks about the technology used on construction sites as limited to basic tools, like pen and paper, over more advanced tools, as soon inside these companies' offices.

Lake breaks down how she got into construction through her family's business. Her interest in improving the efficiencies of the business encouraged her to bring technology to construction sites. The founders were able to pinpoint their target audience by asking, "What is the biggest pain point in your day?" In other words, Bridgit hoped to discern what technology could do for the company.

