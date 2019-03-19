My Queue

Emotions

How to Become Emotionally Invincible

Here's why you should always focus on your capabilities, not your disabilities.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nick Santonastasso, global motivational speaker, talks with Dave Meltzer about the lessons he’s learned since being born with a rare birth defect that caused him to have no legs and only one arm. Nick’s thoughts on overcoming a victim's mindset, getting comfortable being uncomfortable and combatting depression have captivated crowds worldwide and empowered entrepreneurs of all shapes and sizes to focus on their capabilities instead of disabilities.

