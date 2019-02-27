How This Entrepreneur Got Through The Roughest Period of Her Business

You have to believe in your product if you want to promote it.

February 27, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Jason Saltzman of Alley talks with Hyr COO and Co-founder Erica Mozes. The company helps to connect retail and hospitality businesses with workers, so employers can easily fill needed positions, faster.

Mozes talks about how the company once had $0.08 across all the company's bank accounts. At the same time, Mozes was trying to sustain a family of 3 people, including a 14-year-old daughter. However, the entrepreneurs kept going because they knew the world needed their product.

Finally, Mozes talks about the need to constantly build out your offering while also focusing on fundraising.

