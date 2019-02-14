Achieve Your Dreams With This One, Very Simple Thing

Inch your dreams closer to reality with a few of these tips from Mike Phillips.

February 14, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips talks about how to make your dreams and passions a reality. You can do so by doing just one thing: Taking action.

Phillips stresses specificity when establishing your goals. When you take action, you will always be met with an end result, but the quality of that result will line up with how specific are you in your goal. If you want subpar results, then set unclear goals.

Be wary of the influence of others' opinions. Phillips stresses that you shouldn't be stopped by others opinions if you are passionate and eager about your goals. The perfect plan, if never executed, will never see results. To truly see progress and achieve your goals, you have to take action!

Click the video to hear more.

Related: The 3 Steps to Empower Your Employees to Produce Better Work

Watch more videos on Lead the Team's YouTube Channel.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.