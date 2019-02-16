Breaking Through on the PGA Tour After 187 Tries

PGA Tour player Ken Duke shares how he overcame severe scoliosis to become a professional golfer.

February 16, 2019 1 min read

Ken Duke, a professional golfer on the PGA Tour, discusses overcoming surgeries on his curved spine in order to carve out a career on the golf course. Ken and host David Meltzer talk about the individuality of golf and how the sports allows athletes to let their uniqueness shine through.

The pair cover topics such as hard work and consistency, as well as using your platform as an athlete to give back, like Ken does with his annual charity golf tournament. Ken also gives an in-depth look at his approach to the game of golf, particularly the importance of slowing yourself down.