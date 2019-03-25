Why 'Moving Fast and Breaking Things' Is This Entrepreneur's Best Business Strategy

Momentum is the biggest game-changer.

March 25, 2019 1 min read

In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars speaks with Keith Krach, the Chairman of DocuSign. The chairman says you need to make mistakes to make progress. He points out that with all the constant technology around us today, one of the most valuable tools at our disposal is speed. If you are not moving fast enough, you very well could be surpassed by your competitors.

