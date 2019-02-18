My Queue

Leadership

Jada Pinkett Smith on the Persistence and Passion That Drives Her as an Entrepreneur

The actress and businesswoman shares her insights about success, creative collaborations and self-care
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Jada Pinkett Smith has had an exciting few years. The multi-hyphenate star's 2017 hit film Girls Trip broke records at the box office, 2018 saw the launch of her passion project, the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk  and in January, Hala, a female-led and directed coming-of-age film she executive produced garnered rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival and was bought by Apple in the tech giant's first purchase at this year's festival. 

Over the course of the 24 episodes that have been released thus far, Red Table Talk, which Pinkett Smith hosts with her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, has been dedicated to helping viewers have candid, meaningful conversations about  topics including motherhood, mental health, addiction, and forgiveness.

The discussions between the three generations of women -- and guests like Gabrielle Union, Ellen Pompeo and Will Smith -- have resonated, with more than 275 million combined views, 4.6 million followers, and inspring spinoff groups like Memphis SistahFriends Red Table Talk in Memphis, TN, Red Table Talk RVA & Red Table Talk California.

We caught up with Pinkett Smith who shared her insights about how to pursue and execute the ideas that matter to you. 

