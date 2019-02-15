3 Strategies for Charging What You're Worth Without Selling Your Soul

Jessica Abo gets advice on how to charge what your worth.

February 15, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever thought about what to charge for your services and felt stuck? Life and business fulfillment coach Marina Kostina helps entrepreneurs break out of their limited beliefs and align their entire business with who they are. In this video, Kostina shares three things with Jessica Abo that can help you feel more comfortable with your fees.

Related: 5 Things Planners Should Keep in Mind to Create Change in 2019

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.