Sales

3 Strategies for Charging What You're Worth Without Selling Your Soul

Jessica Abo gets advice on how to charge what your worth.
VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever thought about what to charge for your services and felt stuck? Life and business fulfillment coach Marina Kostina helps entrepreneurs break out of their limited beliefs and align their entire business with who they are. In this video, Kostina shares three things with Jessica Abo that can help you feel more comfortable with your fees.

