How to Apply Military Intelligence to Entrepreneurship

Zach Iscol, CEO and Founder of the Grid North Group, discusses how his military service prepared him to excel as a veteran-focused entrepreneur.

February 21, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Zach Iscol, CEO and Founder of the Grid North Group, shares the lessons he learned from serving two tours in Iraq and how he applies those lessons to the different businesses that he operates. Iscol delves into the importance of surrounding yourself with the right team and how, when you do well and do good by serving others, you win as a leader.

Iscol and host David Meltzer discuss the importance of placing small bets as a business owner, how staying in business allows your vision to evolve and what makes veterans and service members the most influential community in America.

