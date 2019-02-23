My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Confidence

How Imagination Can Accelerate Performance

Plus, did you know that Martin Luther King, Jr. used a pair of nonprescription glasses to boost his confidence?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Todd Herman, author of The Alter Ego Effect: The Power of Secret Identities to Transform Your Life, provides insights about how creating an alter ego or persona for yourself that allows you to suspend any disbelief you might have about yourself and excel. Herman shares an unexpected story about how Martin Luther King Jr. used a pair of nonprescription glasses to build self-confidence.

Herman and host David Meltzer share personal examples of alter egos they’ve created throughout their lives, both personally and professionally, and how they used totems and artifacts to help them complete their transformations. 

Related: How to Apply Military Intelligence to Entrepreneurship

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur