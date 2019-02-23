How Imagination Can Accelerate Performance

Plus, did you know that Martin Luther King, Jr. used a pair of nonprescription glasses to boost his confidence?

February 23, 2019 1 min read

Todd Herman, author of The Alter Ego Effect: The Power of Secret Identities to Transform Your Life, provides insights about how creating an alter ego or persona for yourself that allows you to suspend any disbelief you might have about yourself and excel. Herman shares an unexpected story about how Martin Luther King Jr. used a pair of nonprescription glasses to build self-confidence.

Herman and host David Meltzer share personal examples of alter egos they’ve created throughout their lives, both personally and professionally, and how they used totems and artifacts to help them complete their transformations.

