Facebook Is a 'Digital Gangster' (60-Second Video)
Three things entrepreneurs should know today.
- Today is President's Day, and a good time to reflect on our first president George Washington's wise words as we strive for excellence. He said, in part, “Human happiness and moral duty are inseparably connected.”
- In a 108-page study of Facebook's privacy and advertising practices, British lawmakers declared that the social media behemoth behaves like a “digital gangster.”
- Let's end on a classy note: It's still early, but I think we have a winner of the salesman the year award. Mark Wilkinson, a specialist a Sworders auction house, sold a stuffed whale penis for $6,000. I hope the whale gets a piece of that action.
