3 Things To Know

Facebook Is a 'Digital Gangster' (60-Second Video)

Three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. Today is President's Day, and a good time to reflect on our first president George Washington's wise words as we strive for excellence. He said, in part, “Human happiness and moral duty are inseparably connected.
  2. In a 108-page study of Facebook's privacy and advertising practices, British lawmakers declared that the social media behemoth behaves like a “digital gangster.” 
  3. Let's end on a classy note: It's still early, but I think we have a winner of the salesman the year award. Mark Wilkinson, a specialist a Sworders auction house, sold a stuffed whale penis for $6,000. I hope the whale gets a piece of that action.

Have a great day!

