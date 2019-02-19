My Queue

3 Things To Know

Amazon Pledges 'Shipment Zero,' Time's Up CEO Resigns, and Oscars Swag Bags Include THC (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Social Media Editor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  • Amazon is setting an ambitious goal to reach 50% of all Amazon shipments with net zero carbon by 2030. The project will be called, "Shipment Zero." 
  • In an amicable departure, Time's Up president and CEO Lisa Borders has resigned due to a personal family concern. Borders says "I appreciate the opportunity to support this mission and I hope my efforts will continue to resonate."
  • This year's Oscars swag bags will include a range of cannabis infused products such as chocolate truffles. The chocolates are infused with 10 mg of THC. Not into edibles? A facial moisturizer from High Beauty is also in the bag. Either of those products are a sure way to calm nominees' nerves.

 

