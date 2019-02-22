My Queue

Investing

How to Figure Out Which Stocks Fit Your Portfolio

Look at these key factors when making your decisions.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town discusses how to set up a stock wishlist and a watchlist. Town explains that stocks on your wishlist should be companies you have completed research on and are interested in buying. On the otherhand, a watchlist should be a collection of stocks you are interested but still need to look into. 

Instead of being extremely lazy during a certain period, and very aggressive in the next, Town recommends an alternative. When other investors are pulling back, you should choose to be more aggressive. 

A stock wishlist -- a list backed up by research -- can be extremely helpful when you are in a high pressure scenario and need to make a decision quickly, without letting emotions get in the way. 

To move stocks from your list of tentative companies to a list of companies you are sure you want to invest in, make sure you are focusing on each commpany. By concentrating on individual stocks and narrowing down what you want to research and properly look into, you can find the companies that are right for you. 

Click the video to hear more attributes that determine if a stock is right for your wishlist. 

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, ewitducation and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

