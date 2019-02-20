How This Rock Musician Transitioned to Becoming a Successful Entrepreneur

Jeff Rose sits down with his good friend Chris Greenwood to discuss his amazing and unlikely career path.

February 20, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose talks with entrepreneur -- and frontman of the band Manafest -- Chris Greenwood. Greenwood first flexed his entrepreneurial muscles as a Christian rock musician. From there, he went on to build his own series of courses and podcasts.

Greenwood talks with Rose about how his succcesful career as a musician, during which he toured frequently across the globe, allowed him to quit his former office job and eventually retire from the road. The profits from song streams allowed Greenwood to make money and start looking into new projects he was passionate about. He began his entrepreneurial journey one day when he stepped into a second-hand store and discovered a book that changed his life. Shortly after, the musician began writing a book of his own.

These days, Greenwood's collection of online courses allows him to pass on the lessons he learned as a musician to aspiring artists who are eager for guidance.

