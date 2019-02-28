My Queue

Sales Strategies

How to Increase Morale and Assert Leadership During Your Sales Team Training

Like many processes, success begins with the right training.
Guest Writer
Digital Executive, Motivational Speaker, and Leadership Coach
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips discusses some of the considerations you should make before engaging in sales training. Keep in mind that sales training is connected to your team's level of motivation and a reflection of your leadership. 

Conduct some research beforehand if you're doing the training yourself or hiring an outside company to conduct training. Apply time and dedication to this process, it will pay off later for everyone. 

Moreover, you should diligently go through the training process, as well. 

Finally, let your team know why they should be engaging in training. Communicate with your team to ensure your company operating smoothly and help your team seeing value in their work. 

Click play to hear more. 

Latest on Entrepreneur