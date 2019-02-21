My Queue

3 Things To Know

Nike High-Tops Split Open Mid-Game, Injuring Duke Basketball Superstar Zion Williamson (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
1 min read
  • Duke basketball's superstar freshman Zion Williamson suffered a knee injury after his Nike high-tops split open during a play, causing him to leave the game. Puma trolled Nike about the incident, tweeting, "Wouldn't have happened in the pumas," but later deleted it.
  • Samsung gave further details on its highly anticipated foldable phone yesterday at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Called the Galaxy Fold, the $1,980 phone will be available April 26th and come with a free pair of Samsung’s new wireless earbuds.
  • An enterprising Girl Scout turned Samoa cookies into Jason Momoas -- and sales skyrocketed. Colorado fifth-grader Charlotte Holmberg worked with her mother to feature the hunky Aquaman actor on the box. "The moms are getting really excited and they're saying that they need them,” Holmberg said.

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Turn Your Business Plan Into Money!

