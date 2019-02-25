My Queue

Success Strategies

The Simple Reason You Are Failing to Be Successful

Your daily habits could be spell the difference between achieving your success and failing.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It is one thing to have big aspirations -- it is another to achieve them. Sometimes, it is a matter of pinpoint what is standing in the way of you achieving your goals that can make the difference, says Entrepreneur Network Brian Tracy. 

In Tracy's experience, he has seen barriers that have consistently stood in the way of people achieving their goals:

  1. Making excuses. By blaming others you are simply telling yourself your own shortcomings are someone else's fault, when they are probably yours and yours alone. As Tracy puts it, you have the agency to change things, and no one can stop you. Now is this time to start moving forward and start finding ways to work with the tools you have now to move forward. 
  2. Neglecting your health. Making decisions off an exhausted mindset will only reflect a less-than-good yourself.
  3. Staying in your comfort zone. Nothing will ever happen unless you walk out into the open and feel afraid of what happens.
  4. Never learning. If you are constantly learning, more likely you are going to be more fulfilled and accomplished.

Click play to hear more from Brian Tracy.

