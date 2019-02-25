The Simple Reason You Are Failing to Be Successful

Your daily habits could be spell the difference between achieving your success and failing.

February 25, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It is one thing to have big aspirations -- it is another to achieve them. Sometimes, it is a matter of pinpoint what is standing in the way of you achieving your goals that can make the difference, says Entrepreneur Network Brian Tracy.

In Tracy's experience, he has seen barriers that have consistently stood in the way of people achieving their goals:

Making excuses. By blaming others you are simply telling yourself your own shortcomings are someone else's fault, when they are probably yours and yours alone. As Tracy puts it, you have the agency to change things, and no one can stop you. Now is this time to start moving forward and start finding ways to work with the tools you have now to move forward. Neglecting your health. Making decisions off an exhausted mindset will only reflect a less-than-good yourself. Staying in your comfort zone. Nothing will ever happen unless you walk out into the open and feel afraid of what happens. Never learning. If you are constantly learning, more likely you are going to be more fulfilled and accomplished.

Click play to hear more from Brian Tracy.

Related: Are Your Goals Too Small? Here's How to Know.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.