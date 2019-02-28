My Queue

Denny's

Why Denny's CEO John Miller Prioritizes People and Purpose to Deliver Profitability

Miller discusses how he's rebuilt the chain.
John Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer for Denny’s Corporation, shares his thoughts on how Denny’s has rebuilt its reputation as an all-day diner that is filled with staff that loves feeding people and want to “share the love” with all of their customers.

John and host David Meltzer cover topics such as how rapidly changing technology has impacted guest experiences for traditional businesses like restaurants, operating values-based organizations that benefit employees as well as customers, and creating “disciples” at every level of an organization. The pair also discuss how leaders can empower their team to find their purpose, and utilize their talents to be of service to those around them.

