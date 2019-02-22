An Electric Truck Startup Announces a $700 Million Investment Round Led by Amazon

Plus, a work video communication startup raises $11 million, and an artificial intelligence company raises $4 million.

Rivian, an electric truck start-up, announced a $700 million investment round led by Amazon. Rivian plans to launch an electric pickup and electric SUV in the U.S. in 2020. The start-up will remain an independent company.

Loom, a work communication tool that helps you get your message across through instantly shareable videos, raises $11 million. The round was led by Kleiner Perkins. Loom has also announced the launch of its PC and Mac apps.

Kairos, an artificial intelligence company that specializes in facial recognition, raises $4 million. In the next two few years, Kairos might develop projects in cybersecurity, digital onboarding, and emotional analysis.

